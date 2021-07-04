Valley Hills Funeral Home
Sandra Jean (Yearout) Cox, of Yakima, WA passed away on June 26, 2021 with family by her side at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, WA.
Sandy was born to Anita and Jim Yearout in Yakima, WA as one the first babies born at Memorial Hospital on August 10, 1950. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1968. She married Bob Toney on June 10, 1968 and had two children, Jim Toney (Texas) and Krystl Toney (WA).
In 1993 Sandy met Bob Cox whom she married in 1995, bringing her two more daughters, Denise Sutton (MT) and Kelly Cox (VA).
Sandy was employed with the City of Yakima from 1980-2012. She and Bob enjoyed splitting their time in retirement between their home in Yakima and their dream cabin in Packwood, WA. They cherished their time in Packwood with their children, grandchildren, and friends, celebrating numerous holidays and family reunions.
Sandy had a passion for cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was always so positive, loving, and so generous with others. She had an infectious laugh and lit up every room.
She was also active in the National Association of Women in Construction, serving as President of the Yakima chapter and developing lifelong friendships with the other members.
Sandy is survived by her son and daughter-in- law Jim and Aimee Toney of Carrollton, TX; her daughter Krystl Toney of Yakima, WA; her daughter and son-in-law Denise and Paco Sutton of Missoula, MT; her daughter Kelly Cox of Charlottesville, VA; grandsons Avery Meyer, Cole Sutton, Ezra Toney and granddaughters Grace Sutton and Ella Toney; siblings Linda and Mike Garvey (San Jose, CA); Mike and Connie Yearout (Selah, WA); Craig and Robyn Yearout (Vancouver, WA). Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband Bob Cox.
Arrangements are pending at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel. A celebration of life is currently being planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to charity, Sandy advocated for Wounded Warriors and Birth Right of Yakima. Please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com for updates and to share condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In