Sandra J Zier “Sandy,” age 74, of Yakima, Washington joined the Lord, husband Melvin Zier, daughter Debbie Brashear and parents Kenneth and Doris on July 24, 2021 while surrounded by her loved ones.
Sandra was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on June 28, 1947.
Sandra is survived by her 3 children and their spouses: Brian Zier (Jennifer Zier), Christopher Zier (Brie Zier) and Ronda Corona (Jorge Corona); her beloved grandchildren: Unique Zier, Zaidence Zier, Kirya Zier, Victoria Ibarra and spouse Robert Rojas; 3 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Jazy and Ivan Rojas; 6 siblings and spouses: Carol Aiello, Sharon Shively, David Mathison (Carsandra Elzie), Robert Mathison (Karen Mathison), Kenny Mathison (Sherrie Mathison), and Donny Mathison (Krishna Mathison); as well as many loved nieces and nephews. She is also survived by other very important family members Lorie Orozco and James Castillo.
Sandra was a well-traveled woman. When she was a young child she and her family lived all over the mid-west, making their way up to the Pacific Northwest where her family settled in the Yakima Valley in 1969. She was a proud foster parent and home maker. She enjoyed watching her sons play baseball and loved attending country music concerts. Sandy was the kind of person who could make new friends anywhere and everywhere she went. Sandra will be remembered as a woman who deeply loved her children and grandchildren. Sandra was very proud of her family and loved to brag about them to everyone she talked to.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday 7/29/2021 from 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Terrace Heights. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday 7/30/2021 at 10:00 am at the same location. A burial will follow at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetery in Yakima.
In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to honor Sandy Zier is requested to make a contribution to Pasado’s Safe Haven at pasadosafehaven.org/donate or mail checks to PO Box 171, Sultan, WA 98294.
