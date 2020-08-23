Rainier Memorial Center
Sandra Gale Maciel, gracefully prepared to go home reminding each of us of a memory we held with her, before leaving us on August 12, 2020 after 75 years spent on earth. She was born in Yakima, Washington to John D and Helen (Long) Schuoler on April 18, 1945, the youngest of five.
Sandra, a dedicated employee with a strong role model work ethic, retired from the fruit industry after 40 years. After retirement she continued her work ethic as a faithful community volunteer at various non-profit organizations; including her service as the Volunteer Vice President for Shares at the Selah Civic Center and feeding/supervising youth at the “Hangout” through Selah Nazarene, which she was a member of and where, with her love of Christ, she attended bible study with her ladies group avidly.
She raised five kids as a single mom and held high and honest expectations of them. Sandra loved to take her kids on road trips to many destinations with West Port being her favorite place to create memories with all her family.
Sandra is survived by her son, Kevin Leslie of Cowiche, WA, son, Michael (Jessica) Leslie of Marysville, WA, son, Craig (JayAnn) Chacon of Selah, WA, son, Juan (Lacey) Maciel of Selah, WA and daughter, Linda (Jason) Beatty of Selah, WA, 12 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, sisters, Nadine Richmond and Dorothy L. Padilla both of Yakima, WA, many nieces, Yolanda being her favorite, and many nephews. And we must remember her beloved dogs, Herby and Dolly.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brother, Jay D Schuoler and sister, Donna Schuoler.
Rainier Memorial Center is entrusted with the arrangements.
