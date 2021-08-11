Valley Hills Funeral Home
Samuel Tomas Ablog Miranda tragically passed away on August 5, 2021 at 16 years old. He was born on January 5, 2005 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital to Phillip James Miranda Sr. and Rufina Ablog Miranda. Sam was an incoming junior at Wapato High School where he enjoyed being a part of the robotics team, playing tennis, and playing the drums for the pep band. He was a choir member and technical support volunteer in the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church of Christ). In his free time, he enjoyed being with his friends and playing videos games. He is survived by his parents, maternal grandparents, Tomas and Estrelita Ablog; his older sisters, Lisa (Anthony) Gordon, Deanna (Jonathan) Davenport, Caitlin Miranda; and his older brother Phillip James “Jay” (Stacy) Miranda Jr.; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews in the US, Canada, and Philippines. A viewing service will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato from 2-6 pm. For those who would like to attend the burial, please meet starting at 10 am on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Valley Hills Funeral Home Wapato to be escorted to Reservation Community Memorial Park. Reception will follow at the Wapato Filipino Community Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In