On March 7th, 2020, Samuel Lester Powell passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 93. Sam Powell was born Oct. 7th, 1926 in St. Anthony, Idaho. He spent his early years in Bone, Idaho on his grandfather’s farm. In his youth, Sam helped his family run a small grocery store and gas station with his mother, Ouita Williams and his stepfather Vacil Williams, along with his older brother and sister. He was a member of the greatest generation, when he turned 17, he asked his mother to let him join the war efforts. He enlisted in the navy, where he served as a radio man on a torpedo bomber and was honorably discharged one year after World War II ended. After the war Sam spent his early career with the Spokesman Review where he became the circulation director. He and Shirley (Atkinson) Powell bought the 410 Café from Reno and Josephine Atkinson. Sam changed the name to the 10-4 Cafe (due to his love of CB’s). He became a lifelong volunteer and was active in many philanthropic organizations. Sam served on the Grandview School Board, he was an active member of the Masonic Org, Blue lodge and Sottish Rite, the Eastern Star, Royal Order of the Amaranth, Veteran of Foreign Wars, and the American legion. In his lifetime, he was a loving father, foster father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to many, and he will be missed.
Locally he is survived by three of his daughters: Rena (Powell) Diener (Tom Diener), Cindy (Powell) Talley (Mike Talley), and Christy (Powell) Allen (Mike Allen).
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Shriner’s Hospital or Wounded Warriors. A memorial will be planned for later in the year. His ashes will be interned at the Grandview Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In