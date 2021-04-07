June 28, 1929 - March 29, 2021
Samuel Eustacio Ybarra, born June 28, 1929 in Veteran, Wyoming, was a son of Juan Ybarra of San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and Bertha Gallegos Ybarra of Walsonburg, Colorado. The Ybarra family homesteaded in Wyoming during the Great Depression. Seeking a better life, the family moved in 1939 to Wapato, Washington, becoming one of the earliest Mexican families to settle and farm there. Other families soon followed, also seeking a better life in the Yakima Valley.
Samuel was a member of the Wapato High School class of 1946 and loved attending the reunions. During high school he was taught to fly by Charlie McAllister, namesake of McAllister Field at the Yakima Airport. At his graduation ceremony, he received his high school diploma together with his pilot’s license. After the unexpected death of their father Juan in 1951, Samuel and the family kept the farm going as long as they were able. Their mother Bertha passed in January 2000.
Samuel served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He married Lucia Espinoza of Wapato and they started their family, settling in Seattle. Samuel had a long career with the Standard Oil Company which took the family to Alaska and Central America.
In 1969, he married Emma Y. Bush of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Together, they enjoyed traveling with family and friends. They made their home in Albany, Oregon, where they ran the Chevron dealership until retirement. Samuel was an ardent fisherman, golfer and pilot, flying his Cessna primarily along the Pacific coast out of Lebanon, Oregon.
Samuel was predeceased by his parents as well as his siblings, Ernestine, Virginia, Ruben, Ramona, Daniel, Mary Christina, John, Mary Ann, and Helen Lorraine. He is survived by his loving wife Emma, his siblings Eleanor, Frank, Louise and Patricia, as well as 5 children—Susan (Frederick), Tomas (Kathy), James (Lourdes), Linda (Roberto) and Tinamarie; and 48 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Samuel was devoted to his wife Emma for over 50 years. He loved people from all walks of life and he loved the music of Mexico, Cuba, Brazil and the entire Latin American diaspora. He was beloved and admired by his entire family. Samuel rarely missed a graduation, family reunion or those occasions with his siblings telling favorite stories.
A memorial will be scheduled at an appropriate future date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In