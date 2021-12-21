Valley Hills Funeral Home
Samuel Calixto Torres, age 89, died at Toppenish hospital on Thursday December 16th, 2021. He was born May 18th, 1932 en la Col. Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan, Mexico. Samuel married Teresa Vega and together had 8 children. They later migrated to Washington where he worked in agriculture for many years. He lived in Mabton where he enjoyed bike riding around town and making friends along the way. He also loved going to yard sales and enjoyed going for walks. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Mabton. He will be missed dearly by all who love him and his family is grateful for the many years we had with him.
Samuel is survived in death by his wife Teresa Vega de Calixto and his 3 sons and 5 daughters: Manuel (Zenaida) Calixto, Artemio (Graciela) Calixto, J. Trinidad (Cristina) Calixto, Silvia Calixto, Ma. Olivia Calixto (Baltazar), Herminia Calixto (Antonio), Ofelia (Luis) Lopez, and Ma. Elena Calixto (Rolando). He is also survived by 2 brothers, Arturo Calixto and Hermilo Calixto; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Hilario Calixto and Cleofas Torres, his brother Antonio Calixto and his nephew Javier Calixto.
Viewing and Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mabton, WA. with burial to follow at later date in Col. Lazaro Cardenas Municipio de Erongaricuaro Michoacan, Mexico.
