Sam George Derby, 90, of Yakima, WA passed away peacefully at his home on December 18, 2020 of natural causes. He was born TODAY, April 1, 1930 to George & Dorothy Derby in Buffalo, NY.
He is survived by his youngest sister Marilyn Swanick of Buffalo; his four children: Peggy Emhoff (Keith), Kirk Derby (Karna), Laura Lee Carroll (Bill), and Robin Smith (Mark), and his devoted dog Freddie Jr. Also, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews of Buffalo and Payette, ID.
He is preceded in death by his wife Eydie, grandson Austin Derby, and sister Ruth Derby.
For those wishing to join our family we will be having a military graveside memorial service at noon on June 14, 2021 at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A reminder will be posted in the Herald early June.
If you wish to make a donation please consider “Wounded Warriors” fund.
A more detailed obituary will be posted at the Valley Hills Funeral Home website.
