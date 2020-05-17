Salvin P. (Skip) Rodvold passed away March 15, 2020.
Skip was born to Salvin H. Rodvold and Virginia Davis Rodvold in Yakima July 20, 1956.
Skip attended schools in Cowiche and later moved to Yakima.
Skip was employed at Snokist Cannery for 27 years. He had a very strong work ethic and cared for his fellow employees. He was instrumental in starting the union at Snokist before he was forced to quit because of ill health.
He looked at dialysis as his new job. He kept a very positive attitude about his health throughout the rest of his life.
Skip is survived by his mother Virginia Stone, his wife and best friend Linda Rodvold, sister Patsy Stone, all of Yakima; stepsons David Warren Jr. of Seabeck, Wa. and Dana Hoffman of Yakima, Mylah Hoffman of Yakima who called him GPa and special niece Kandy Stone of Cowiche.
Skip was preceded in death by his father Salvin Rodvold and brothers Oscar, Allen and Loy Markle.
Skip will be in our hearts forever and is truly missed. No services are planned.
