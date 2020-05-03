The world lost one of its true sweethearts, Sally Sobolik, on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2020, at the age of 74. Sally spent the majority of her life with a smile on her face that she shared with people she loved. She was an amazing sister, aunt and friend to all she met.
Sally was born August 11th, 1945 to Alfred and Annette Sobolik at the Day Nursing Home in Wapato as her mother was not able to make the full trip from Toppenish to Yakima while in labor. She grew up in Toppenish, and eventually Yakima with her four siblings, Richard, Mary, Jana and Mark. She attended St. Paul Cathedral, enjoyed school and graduated from the special education program at West Valley in 1964. She found a passion for reading which she never gave up and embraced the friendships she made there, especially lifelong friend Nancy Broetje. Her mother involved her in various social activities over the years, but square-dancing was among her favorites with classmates.
Sally spent much of her adult life living with her parents, which afforded her the safety and security she needed growing up. It also provided her the opportunity to spend much of her time with a very close-knit family, both living in Yakima and the greater Seattle area. Always up for a board game or most amusement that could be dreamed up, Sally was the aunt that all of her nieces and nephews wanted to spend time with.
Watching her mother sew over the years, Sally desired to find her own hobby and learned cross-stitch. Countless hours were spent over the decades creating wonderful gifts for all of her family and friends. You knew you were special when you opened a gift of her blankets, pillowcases, napkins and more that she created with you in mind from the very first stitch.
While she loved all that Yakima and her home had to offer her, travel was something Sally truly embraced. Of course, Seattle was high on the list to see family and their friends, which she eagerly adopted as her own friends. Countless summer trips to Ocean Shores, road trips to Reno and amazing experiences in both Hawaii and Disneyland were things she could reminisce about forever.
After both of her parents had passed by 2003, Sally’s next journey began; living in a new home. She spent the following five years with both of her sisters and their families, first in Seattle with Mary and Dennis O’Leary and next back in Yakima with Jana and Willy Johnson.
In 2008, with aid from her friend and life coach Patty Jordan, Sally had the courage to move out on her own and took up residence at Brookdale, now Elmcroft of Chesterly. She friended everyone there, staff and residents alike. She was the keeper of secrets, only relaying the information to family, which she then turned around and shared their information back with the friends in the dining hall – something her family always got a kick out of. She eventually moved to Garden Village where she spent her last years of life as a prominent fixture among all under the same roof.
Her family has spent the days after her passing reminiscing and sharing fun stories and relaying what made Sally so special to all she met. Sally found every opportunity to celebrate life, which of course included celebrating herself. As many family members as possible were always on hand for her birthday, but she wanted to join in the jubilee of your special day as well. The excitement was sometimes too much for Sally, often spilling the beans to let you know what you were receiving in your Christmas stocking or on your annual trip around the sun.
Sally had a tremendous sense of pride and accomplishment for each embroidery project she finished. She would share in the excitement at the announcement of every new niece or nephew, and even more so when the next generation of children were being born. Her adoration of her siblings was even greater though. She knew she could count on someone to always be there for her.
Nancy Drew books and the Harry Potter series were among her favorite books to read. She loved going to movies with family and rewatching her favorites on DVD. Some of her favorite music included Elvis and Mac Davis early on. The great love of her life was Mikhail Baryshnikov. The confidence Sally carried in her daily life was equal to what she watched him have on a stage. Her zest for life will go unmatched.
Sally was preceded in death by her father Alfred and mother Annette, sister Mary, brother in-law Willy and great niece Betsy Rosario. She is survived by brother Dick (Sidni) Sobolik, sister Jana Johnson, brother Mark Sobolik (Chani Phillips) and brother in-law Dennis O’Leary as well as nephews and nieces Ryan (Genipher) Messer, Erin (Dan) Colleran, Alicia (Mike) Gagne, Maren Rosario, Lily Sobolik (Aaron Bush), Shannon (Rhett) McMullen, Kira Sobolik, Anton Sobolik (Kristy Narkunas), 10 great nieces and nephews and cousins Patricia Knowles, Sue Gallacher and James Sobolik. She is also survived by her favorite friends to communicate with Ann Magnoni, Gary and Mary Jordan, Carolyn Eagan and Clare Driscoll.
The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Melissa and the staff at Brookdale (Chesterly), Dr. Nicola Bocek, Dr. Stephen Connell and also Dr. Emmons and the amazing staff at Garden Village for all of their care in her last years and days of life.
Brookside Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A private family celebration will be observed when the health and wellbeing of all can be guaranteed. Sally ultimately lost her battle with the virus that is harming so many across our globe, Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, honor and gifts to those caring for people suffering from the virus would be greatly appreciated. Consider a champagne cocktail to toast her with on any occasion you can celebrate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In