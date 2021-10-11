Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Sally (Manjarrez) Ellis, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1959 and moved to Yakima to attended beauty school. She then met and married Roger Ellis in 1962. Sally worked in the Yakima Valley before opening her own hair salon, the Magic Mirror. Sally loved the life she shared with Roger and together they had many adventures. In 2011 they created Roger & Sally Ellis Organic Farms, a business she was proud to own. She enjoyed traveling, and had a great love of horses and dogs, her favorites Binky and Dilley. Together with Roger she traded horses, attended horse sales, horse shows and rodeos. Sally belonged to the Back Country Horseman & Highland Saddle Club. She faithfully supported all her “kids” at the West Valley Fair. Family, faith, and friends were the foundation of who Sally was. She always loved a good potluck with her friends and the “Cowboy Group.” She was famous for her Oriental Cabbage salad and her Beenie Weenies. Sally was never without a carful of goodies at the holidays. She was a member of the Wiley Union Church and enjoyed attending Christian conferences with her friends. Spending time with her family and friends while celebrating her faith was how she spent her life. She was a strong, independent woman who became a breast cancer survivor. Sally’s laughter, smile and warm heart endeared her to everyone she met. Sally was preceded in death by her parents Antonio (Tony) and Josephine (Josie) Manjarrez, two brothers, Edward and Richard Manjarrez and her nephew James (Paul) Manjarrez. She was survived by her husband Roger Ellis of 58 years, brother Michael Manjarrez and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Visitation will be held at Keith and Keith for Roger and Sally on Wednesday 10/13/2021 from 4 – 8:00 PM. They will be laid to rest on Thursday 10/14/2021 at Tahoma Cemetery at 1:00. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
