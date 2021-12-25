Sally Anne Schmitt was born to Joseph and Georgia Dunmore in Jamaica, New York on August 11, 1939. As an only child, she was raised in Hempstead, New York where she met her love of her life, Thomas Schmitt. After attending Pennsylvania State University, she married her high school sweetheart and with commitment, dedication and the most sincere love, qualities by which mom lived her life, they began their journey together on March 13, 1960. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together when shortly thereafter, she lost her husband, partner and best friend.
Mom devoted her life to her family. She and Tom raised three children in Long Island, where she was well known and quite active in her community. Mom taught Catholic Sunday school and provided art classes to the neighborhood every summer. She was musical and creative, and made sure that art and music were a part of our lives. While mom had roots in Long Island, it was her dream to move to Big Sky Country. Tom retired from a career as a homicide detective and after several years of careful planning, they moved our family to Bozeman, Montana. Once we were old enough, mom joined the team at Montana State University Bookstore. She learned how to gracefully balance her work with her devotion as a wife and mother. She always shared fond memories of her work as a “bookie,” where the students at MSU came to know and love her.
Wanting to instill a sense of self-reliance in us, together our family grew in Montana. Mom loved having acres of land between neighbors, watching the wild animals right out her backdoor and raising her family in a the beautiful log home that Tom built for her. She cherished everything about Montana, and the roots she took with us from Long Island grew deeper there. Her dream came true.
In 1991, the family relocated to Yakima, Washington where Tom and Sally finished out their Golden Years. Mom loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for family barbecues and music. Her favorite hockey team was the NY Islanders and she never missed a game. She was an avid WSU Cougar fan and always looked forward to their football season. She was an amazing cook and was at her best cooking for a house full. Mom had a clever sense of humor and a fiery redheaded sassiness that kept us on our toes!
Mom moved in with her son, Joe, and now daughter-in-law April, in the same house and room where she not so many years ago took care of her own mother during her final days. Mom enjoyed watching reruns of her favorite shows like Golden Girls, while eating chocolate and working tirelessly on her crossword puzzles.
On November 8, 2020, Mom left us four short months after her beloved husband. Generous, loving, and thoughtful, her legacy lives on in our hearts and minds. Although we lost our pillar, we continue with her memory and the grace she instilled in all of us.
She is survived by her children Tom Schmitt, Joe and April Schmitt and Stacey and Nick Gasca; her grandchildren, Cindy and Brandon Cavender and Jaxson Gasca, and her great-grandchildren, Tommy and Wyatt Cavender.
From all of us who miss you daily, thank you for being our strength, our voice and our reason. You made our family what it is. With the faith and gifts you breathed mom, we know you are in peace, surrounded by the love of Dennis, dad and all your friends and family. We all miss you and love you.
