Sallie Jo Joly of Yakima, age 67 passed away peacefully in her home on February 11th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Whitter, CA on May 31, 1954. She moved to Kennewick, WA at an early age, where she attended Kennewick Schools and graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1972.
At 18, she moved to Yakima where she met the love of her life, Kent Joly. They were married on May 11, 1974. They had two children whom she loved and adored very much. Her son, Jeff who married Theresa and gave her two grandchildren, Lilyanna and Cooper and a daughter, Melissa, who gave her a granddaughter Hailey.
Sallie was an avid bowler and golfer in her youth. She and Kent participated in many tournaments together and with their children. She loved spending time with family and friends camping, playing softball or cards. The Joly family was known as ‘water babies’ because they went wherever there was water to enjoy. Her favorite vacation spot was Seaside/Cannon Beach. She loved walking on the beach sun rises, sun sets, sandcastles and cherished the many memories made with family and friends.
Sallie worked at Bailey’s Jeans where she made Levi’s Jeans for several years followed by her 38-year career at Shields. She retired in 2020 after losing the love of her life Kent in March.
Sallie was a loving wife, mother, Nana, friend and sister. She was the best at everything. She could always be counted on for help, house projects, score keeper and fun. She never missed any of her children’s sports events as they were growing up and continued to support them into adulthood as she enjoyed watching them play softball. She also rarely missed a Seahawks, Mariners or Huskies game.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kent, mother Mary Bryant, father Neil Bryant, and sister Leslie Hemminger… She is survived by her son Jeff (Theresa), daughter Melissa, grandchildren Hailey, Lilyanna, and Cooper, siblings Pam Boyer (Tom), John Parks, Pamm Molnar (Jon), Patti Monteith, Tracey Quinlan (Jared), as well as many nieces and nephews. Family was her life, and she will be missed by many.
Her Celebration of Life will be Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 4:00 PM. The event is at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Rd., Moxee, WA 98936). Please wear your favorite Seahawks, Mariners or Huskies attire to honor Sallie’s love of sports. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
