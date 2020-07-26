Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Sadie Marie Eastridge began her life here in Yakima on September 4, 1926. She lived in SE Yakima her entire life of 93 years. It ended peacefully as she wished, in her sleep, in her house, in her bed, on July 9, 2020. She had been pleading with God to call her home – He finally said yes, so she left this world behind, and met her Jesus and her beloved awaiting Ralph.
Sadie was born to Arthur and Vivian (Pointer) and had a single brother Harry who was 8 years older than her. She lived much as an only child with many farm animals and a mother who grew fruits and vegetables and canned. Her playmates were her pony and a very special monkey with whom she roamed the neighborhood most of her childhood years.
Sadie met Ralph at 13 and married him at 16 on Christmas Day 1942. He was 21. Their marriage was cut short by cancer which took his life shortly before their 60th wedding anniversary. Ralph and Sadie built their own house by first digging a basement shovel by shovel and making it into a 3 bedroom block home. They lived there from 1945 to the present. They had 5 children: Pat (John Thiel), Donald E (Anneliese), Marlin E (Vicki), Zella (Dave Broomfield), and Shirley (Mike Riesenauer).
Sadie was a very active community member in her time. She received the Golden Acorn Award in 1967 by the Ruth Child’s PTA, sewed for the Selah School, served as hospital chairman in VFW Post 379, crocheted dozens of hats for cancer patients, was den mother of Pack 119 and helped Ralph with Troop 205 on National Jamborees and many many campouts and trips with the scouts around the northwest and Canada in their old school bus. She worked in the fruit industry for 35 years -- at Snokist, and later retired from Ross packing after 11 years in 1988.
Sadie’s great gifts to others came from her hands. She learned quilting from her mom and made dozens of quilts for family members. She was also a prolific crocheter making afghans until her last two weeks of her life. Many she donated to causes and the First Baptist Church in UG which kept them on their pews for anyone to use. In her earlier years she was also a wonderful baker making creative and delicious cakes for weddings and birthdays; and as most creative women she loved her gardening. She took such pride in her home that even at 93 she insisted on keeping up her own weeding among the flowers. Her home was her pride and joy, so she kept it tidy.
Sadie and Ralph spent many summers on the road in their camper/mini and finally motor home. They visited all 50 states and 6 provinces and had a painted map on their motor home that was kept up-to-date to prove it. We can remember fond trips where the motor home was a refuge and mess hall for the families after tiring or cold days fishing and camping.
Sadie will forever be remembered for her crafts and this: the gatherings of all the children and grand and great-grandchildren in her small home around her HUGE 4 leaf round oak table, filling up the entire living room for her “world famous chicken ‘n noodle dinners and biscuits and gravy breakfasts.” She loved the laughter and the activity as it filled her home.
Her living relatives include her 5 children and spouses already listed – 12 grandkids: Desi DeVall and Flint and Rhonda Collis, John and Vincent Thiel, Arthur, Heather, and Marlin Jr. Eastridge, Karadee Dunbar, Zandra McChesney, Krissy Coppock, and Nate Riesenauer, 24 great-grands, and 9 great-great-grandkids; also sister-in-law Ruth Hafner and nephews Gary and Kevin Pointer.
Rest in peace dear grandma Sadie; you’ve earned it. We will cherish you and grandpa forever.
A Memorial Service will be held in September for family and friends.
