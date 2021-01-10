On Friday December 25th, 2020 Christmas morning, Sachiko “June” Carrell, age 93, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Lake Stevens, WA.
June was born on December 10th, 1927 and grew up in Hiroshima, Japan. She was a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 during WWII. In 1962 she met and married her husband, Robert B. Carrell, a Second Class Gunners Mate in the U.S. Navy. After living six years in Japan they moved to the U.S. when Robert was re-assigned to Long Beach Naval Base, CA.
After living in Long Beach they moved to Wapato, WA where she was a longtime resident. There they raised their four children, mainly by herself due to her husband’s frequent Naval deployments. June worked many years at Husch & Husch Fertilizer Inc. and in 2003 upon both June and Robert’s retirements they moved to Lake Stevens, WA.
Anyone who met her knew she was a very kind and generous person, she was friendly and caring to all. June had a passion for cleanliness and was often jokingly called “Mrs. Clean.” Anyone who visited her home would compliment her on her immaculately kept house.
June is survived by her husband of 58 years Robert (Bob), three sons, David, James (Doreen) and Steven, one daughter, Nancy (David); and three grandchildren, Hunter, Hailey and Megan. She will be greatly missed.
God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be, so He wrapped his arms around you and whispered “Come to me.”
You didn’t deserve what you went through, so He gave you rest, God’s garden must be beautiful, for He only takes the best.
And when we saw you sleeping so peaceful and free from pain, we could not wish you back to suffer that again.
Frances and Kathleen Coelho
A private service will be held at the family’s request. June will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery.
