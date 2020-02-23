Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory
Ryan William Wahlquist (48) of Spokane, WA, passed away due to complications from influenza, on February 3, 2020. Ryan was born January 17th, 1972 in Yakima, WA to Jeff and Marilyn Wahlquist. He graduated from West Valley High School followed by Yakima Valley Community College and Central Washington University. In 1997, Ryan met and married his wife of 22 years, Jeanna. They have an amazing 11-year-old daughter, Cadie, who was the light of Ryan’s life and his best buddy. Ryan had a huge heart and he made friends wherever he went. Ryan will be missed by not only his family but his friends as he brought joy to all who knew him. Ryan is survived by his wife Jeanna, his daughter Cadie, his parents Jeff & Marilyn, his brother Erik (Shelley), his niece and nephew Megan and Jason, and his large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. We will always carry you in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at the Heritage Funeral Home in Spokane, WA on February 29th at 1 PM.
