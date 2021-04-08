Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Ruthell Rhoten was born to Maston and Lucy Tester in Scotland, Arkansas on May 19, 1927 and was the sixth of twelve children. She came to Naches, Washington in 1945 where she met and later married Wendell Rhoten. They built their home in Selah, Washington where they lived happily for over sixty years and this is where they raised their two daughters, Marlene and Linda.
Ruth worked in the fruit industry for several years as a sorter and packer of apples. She was also an avid collector of many things and had a passion for all things AVON.
Ruthell gained her wings peacefully on the evening of April 2, 2021 at the age of 93.
Ruth is survived by her twin sister Odell Hefner (Clinton, AR) two daughters, four grandchildren; Mark, Danielle, Heather and Hayley and also four great grandchildren; Laney, Cody, Kylie and Gavin.
A special thank you to the wonderful ladies at the Ellen House that provided such great, loving care for Ruth over the last six years.
A Graveside Service is scheduled for Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00am at West Hills Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
