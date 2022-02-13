Ruth Towell

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ruth Esther Towell (Razey), 88 of Yakima, passed away peacefully, in her home surrounded by her family and loved ones on Friday February 4, 2022. Ruth was born on May 1, 1933, in Naches, Washington to Eva and Samuel Razey. She was the youngest of 9 children.
Ruth enjoyed the outdoors, camping with family and friends, reading the Bible, working on her word search books and watching soap operas. She cherished her yearly trips to the beach with her daughters and granddaughters. She loved spending mornings with her kids drinking coffee and reading the newspaper. She enjoyed listening and dancing to classic country music.
Ruth was patient, kind, loving and warm. She had a big heart. Her doors were always open to anyone in need. She was “Grandma” to all. Ruth will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, her husband David Towell and her son Larry Wayne.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Richardson of Maine, Betty Wright (Mike) of Seattle, Rick Towell of Spokane, Teresa (Robert) Weber of Yakima, Dianne Smith of Yakima, Paula (Ramon) Mesa of Yakima, Vicki (Tony) Wan of Yakima, her son Michael Towell (Bertha) of Yakima, 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Sandra who cared for Ruth in her final years, allowing Ruth to live at home with her family.
Viewing will be held at Keith and Keith Funeral Home on Tuesday February 15, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. with graveside burial to follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
Celebration of life with be held on May 1, 2022 at Jesse and Liz’s house. Contact Jesse for further details.
