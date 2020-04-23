Ruth Ruby Howard (Mighty)

February 4, 1986 - April 18, 2020
A loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend started her journey on April 18, 2020. Ruth Ruby Howard, known to many as “Mighty,” was born on February 4, 1986 to Olga (O.J.) Jean Maldonado and William (Sweetie) Terrance Howard. Ruth was born and raised in Yakima, Washington. She was enrolled member of the Yakama Nation and Alaska member of Tlingit.
Ruth was well known for her incredible, fantastic, happy free spirit, her beautiful smile, infectious laughter and loving sense of humor. She enjoyed life, appreciated and loved all her friends and family. Nothing compared to the love she had for her children though! Her four children gave her the drive and motivation to succeed. Ariana, Angel, Alexis (Catarino Jr.) Huizar and Isabella Navarez all of Yakima were her pride and joy! She was a devoted aunt and enjoyed all her nieces and nephews sharing memories; loved by Tamara, Jossy, Celas, Silaz, Elijah, JJ, babies known as Zanie Poo and the good baby kisser by her and many others. As young adults Ruth and her siblings grew up to take care of one another. Loosing their parents at a young age only brought them closer! Her siblings meant the world to her; Deidre Maldonado, Elizabeth (Robert) Howard, and Mathew Howard. Josh (Willow) Jim and Shannon Kindness were also like siblings to Ruth growing up.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents Olga Maldonado and William Howard, aunts: Eva, Judy, Nadine “Dino” Maldonado and Catherine Howard, uncles: Bobby and Manuel Maldonado, maternal grandparents Ruth Ruby, Frank Maldonado, Raymond Noriega Maldonado, great grandparents: Sally Hashnest and Wesley Frank, paternal grandparents: David Howard and Elizabeth George. As well as her loving companion she loved dearly, whom she will be laid to rest at by his side.
Ruth will forever be remembered for her BIG heart and will be missed by many. She completed her two-year AA degree at Charter College and was currently enrolled in online school working towards completing her Bachelor’s degree in Administrative Assistance. She is lovingly survived by the Maldonado and Howard families, as well as extended Martinez and Sanchez family.
Private dressings will be held Thursday April 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at The Potter’s Church in Yakima, WA. Following the dressing will be a graveside service for immediate family in coordination with Washington State guidelines at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
