Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ruth Rankin Dolsen passed away peacefully at Cottage in the Meadow of natural causes on December 1, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1922 in Yakima, WA to George Vernon Rankin and Mae Lewis Rankin.
Ruth was raised in Yakima and graduated from Yakima High School. She then attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She married Bob Dolsen in 1945. They shared almost 60 years together before he passed away in 2005.
She was active in the community, especially anything affiliated with Memorial Hospital as her father George Rankin was one of the founders. Ruth was an active Memorial Hospital volunteer for years, and served in the Florence Wight Guild, Junior League and Saint Michaels Altar Guild.
She loved helping others, particularly kids. Ruth was passionate about supporting Memorial Hospital and their endeavor to build the best possible environment for newborn children. She had a hard time saying no to people, so she didn’t.
It’s been said “If Ruth Dolsen could not put a smile on your face or make you giggle; something is seriously wrong with you.”
She loved life and loved meeting new friends wherever she went. She enjoyed cruising the San Juans on the Hey Ruth with family and friends. Her husband Bob was a Husky and they enjoyed many Husky games with friends and family for several years.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert R Dolsen, brother Bob Rankin, sister Helen Miller and several uncles and great uncles in the Rankin clan. She is survived by her daughter Joanie Dolsen (Dale Sunitch) of Kirkland, and son Bill (Rhonda) Dolsen of Yakima. She leaves six grandchildren, David (Anita) Freshwater of Boise, Idaho, Chris (Vanessa) Freshwater of Seattle, Kimberly (JP) Green of Boise, Idaho, Brady (Kristen) Dolsen of Denver, Colorado, Robbie (Ximena) Rolfe of Las Angeles, Adam (Morgan) Dolsen of Yakima, and 10 absolutely perfect great-great-grandchildren.
A heartful thanks goes to the entire staff at The Cottage in the Meadow. Ruth was blessed to have many wonderful caregivers in the past few years. The family specifically appreciated Vickie Urlacher for the 13 years of friendship and caring for Ruth.
Ruth’s voter registration was found today. You can count on her voting in the 2024 election!
Private Graveside Services were previously held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held in summer of 2021. To honor Ruth, memorials will be appreciated to the Memorial Foundation, Yakima Valley Museum or the Pegasus Project and may be sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In