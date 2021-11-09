Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ruth Kingrey, 89, a longtime Yakima resident, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Saturday, November 6, 2021 with her family by her side at Cottage in the Meadow. Ruth was born on March 17, 1932, the daughter of Frank and Lillie Miller in Quitman, Georgia where she was raised and educated.
She met her husband Dale in Albany, Georgia and after a short courtship they were married and had just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. She and Dale were very active in the Wesley United Methodist Church, which they considered their second home. She loved to work in her garden and was especially proud of her 16 rose plants and her burning bushes. Their yard was always the envy of their neighborhood.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband Dale, their daughter Lori (David) Jones, both of Yakima, and their son, Daryl Kingrey of Auburn, grandchildren, Christina (Josh) Jones, Emily (Don) Nickens, Andrew Jones, Dale Kingrey, Bailey (Skylar) Stose, and Lily Kingrey and great-granddaughters Lylianah and Chloe Latham. Ruth is also survived by her sister Eloise of Brunswick, Ga. and brother Ben of Quitman, Ga., numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brothers, Seales, Marlin, Charlie, Elmo and sisters, Myrtice and Francis.
The family would like to thank Cottage in the Meadow for their excellent care and compassion during this difficult time. The family suggests memorials to Cottage in the Meadow or Wesley United Methodist Church, general fund, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family.
The family will be having a private Memorial Service. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
