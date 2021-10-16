Ruth Kathryn “Kathy” Pfliger was born on July 13, 1925 in Plainview, Texas. She was married to Hoyt Smith in 1941 until his death in 1953. They had two children, Thomas and Ardys. She married Harvey Pfliger in 1954, and they had two children, Michael and Vicki. They also helped raise their grandson Justin. Kathy is survived by husband, Harvey in Naches, four children, Thomas (Paulette) and Vicki (Rich) of Spokane, Ardys (Rob) of Whitehorse, Canada, and Michael of Naches, seventeen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom spent many fun days with her and Harvey. Kathy was an avid quilter and crafter. She was active in Mt. Cleman Garden Club, Pasco Eagles, Friends of Gilbert House, and the Women’s Circle at Naches Presbyterian Church.
At her request, there will be no services.
