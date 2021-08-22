Cotter Funeral & Cremation Care
Ruth Irene VandenBrink passed away August 11, 2021 at the age of 90. Ruth lived a rich life filled with family and friends. She was born in Tellico Plains, Tennessee and lived there till she was eleven years old. Her family made the move to Wapato in 1942. She went to Wapato High School and played tennis and basketball. Ruth worked in the fruit packing warehouse in Wapato and kept the books. Wapato Avenue Chapel was her church home for many years and she developed many rich friendships there. She loved gardening and pets and was content with her life.
Her then co-worker Sherry VandenBrink played the match maker and set her up with Joe VandenBrink. Joe and Ruth were married in 1962. They made a home in the Parker Heights community and started a family. Ruth enjoyed volunteering at school with the kids and it wasn’t long before she started her second career of working in the Wapato schools. Ruth helped many elementary students learn to read and hone their math skills. She always said that when her kids started school that time just flew.
She was a huge Mariners fan and enjoyed going to games and spring training. She was blessed to live in her home for 55 years and loved her cats, walnut trees and yard. In her later years after Wapato Avenue Chapel closed she was warmly welcomed into the community of Parker Heights Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Robert and Fleeta Mae Hutson, and her husband Joe VandenBrink.
She is survived by her sister Louise Smith of Union Gap, WA, sister-in-law Sherry VandenBrink of Wapato and many nieces and nephews and her children, Brett (wife Valarie) VandenBrink of Newcastle, WA and their kids, Luke (Gabi and baby Hildi), Jake (Marilyn and baby Wade), Emily and Molly. Kris (husband Barry) Ehnerd of Green Bay, WI and their kids, Jeremy, Alissa (son Karson) & Anthony.
There will be no memorial service. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care De Pere, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
