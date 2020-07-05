Ruth I. “Myke” Bosch

Ruth I. Bosch passed away peacefully June 30, 2020 at the Cottage in the Meadow. She had observed her 90th birthday on May 16th and her 68th wedding anniversary on June 17th. She was the matriarch of a family that included two sons and a daughter, three grandsons and three granddaughters, and four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. For over a half century her home was the focal point of Christmas celebrations, Thanksgiving dinners, birthday celebrations and countless family weekends and holidays.
Ruth was born in Arlington, WA in 1930 and educated in the Granite Falls school system. She was an only child who lost her father in a logging accident when she was 11. After high school graduation she attended Everett Junior College where she met and later married Cal Bosch. She and her husband moved to Yakima in 1955. To Cal and her many friends she was affectionately known as “Myke,” she was ”Mom” to her children and “Muzzy” to her grandchildren. For the first 30 years in Yakima she raised a family and was involved in various community, and social activities. She was extremely active in her church, Christ Lutheran, where she regularly played the organ and served several terms on the Church Council. During this time Myke was an active tennis and bridge player, became a Master Gardener, volunteered at the Arboretum and, for a short time, worked as a school secretary.
In 1991 she and Cal moved to Leavenworth where they built and opened Bosch Garten Bed & Breakfast. For the next seven years, Myke was an active volunteer in the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, organized and participated in a local Garden Club and developed the B & B’s rose, herb and flower gardens while hosting folks from all over the world. During this time period, She and Cal were fortunate to be able to travel to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan as well as Mexico and Canada.
Returning to Yakima in 1999, she was involved in building and developing Homefires Adult Family Home while reconnecting with long-time friends, her bridge and tennis groups and Christ Lutheran Church members.
Myke is survived by her husband, Cal, a daughter, Lisa Stultz (Al) of Anacortes, a son, Kyle ( Tammy), Yakima, grandsons Kris and Justin Bosch (Jamie) of Yakima and Wenatchee and Matt Siderius of Seattle; granddaughters Annie Pool (Erik) of Seattle, Tara Fowler (Josh) of Spokane and Taylor Bosch, Yakima. She is also mourned by four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. She lost a son, Kevin, in 2018 in Wenatchee.
She will be greatly missed and remembered for her caring compassion and devotion to her family and friends. On her 90th birthday card her daughter, Lisa, wrote: “You planted the seeds and your garden grows with love.”
Memorial services will be held in Yakima at a later date.
