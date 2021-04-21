Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Ruth Hill was called to her eternal resting place on Thursday, April 15th, 2021.
Ruth Hill was born on July 18th, 1928 where she was raised and lived in Lead Hill, Arkansas. After moving to the Yakima Valley, she met and married Dallas Hill in 1946. They eventually bought an apple orchard and settled there to raise her son Greg Hill and daughter Starr Hill. Ruth worked in various apple packing warehouses. Dallas and Ruth spent lots of time in Sequim, WA where they enjoyed crabbing, fishing and beach combing. She loved baking especially her famous banana bread and pecan pies, she always had warm cookies for all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Starr Hurst, granddaughter Angie Noble and five siblings. Ruth (Nana) is survived by her son Greg (Julie) Hill, grandchildren Jeff (Edie) Hill, Aimee (Greg) Smith, and Beau (Kim) Jensen, plus great-grandchildren Shelbee, Mason, Madeleine, Shae, Asy and Asher.
The family would like to thank Garden Village for loving and attending to Nana’s care.
At Ruth’s request there will be no service. People may donate to their favorite charity in her honor and send in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
