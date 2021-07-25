Ruth Helen Martin passed away in Yakima on July 20, 2021. Ruth was born to Louis and Rocina Anderson on Oct. 29, 1930. On Dec. 28, 1952 she married Christoph J. Martin in Clairmont, Iowa. They moved to Naches Wa. in 1966 and lived in Gleed until 2019. She is survived by her husband Jim of 68 years and sons Steve (Konny) Martin of Harlowton, Mt., and Gordon (Michelle) Martin of Selah, Wa. Memorial services will be held at Rainier Memorial Center on Wednesday July 28 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers friends may give to the charity of their choice.
