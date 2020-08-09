Ruth Harris

Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
When John Edwin and Myrtle Job brought little Ruthie into this world on May 3, 1936 she joined six sisters and one brother, and a few years later little sister Margie Peters joined the big family of eight girls and one boy.
Looking back today Ruth and her seven sisters totaled over 484 years of marriage, an average of 60 ½ years each. After Ruth’s graduation from Grandview High she said “Yes” to Mabton farm boy Fred Harris, even though Fred’s father said, “You two are too young to get married.” They must have had Someone up above guiding them as a year later son number one arrived and guess what? That new little boy, Freddie Jr., arrived on Christmas Eve (what a present) and exactly on the doubting father in law’s birthday. Ruthie, with that one delivery, sealed her position in the family, and maybe they were not “too young” to marry.
Ruthie and Fred had 66 years, 5 months and 17 days of wonderful marriage, when on Sunday August 2, 2020, Father God gently and lovingly called home our so loved mom and wife. According to God’s Word, He welcomed her with “Well done, good and faithful servant, come and share your Master’s happiness.” (Matt. 25:21).
Ruth’s fruitful life produced three sons, Freddie Jr., John, and Randy, and one daughter, Susan Rollinger. God gave Ruth and Fred twelve beautiful grandchildren, Delice, Remy, Merritt, Brooke, Jennifer, Dustin, Ange, Trevor, Cass, Tiana, Emily and Andrea, and from these children, twenty-two precious great-grandchildren. Ruth would quickly tell you that at the top of her list of God given treasures would be the names of these precious grandkids, all 34 of them. Grandma and Grandpa often showed up at these kid’s activities, sometimes driving 1000 miles on a weekend to attend numerous events. They made several trips to France and Germany, where kids lived and took grandkids to Euro-Disney. As busy as they were, they were always quick to move kids and grandkids activities to the top of their day’s plans.
Ruth enjoyed her days of working at many Grandview businesses, Johnson’s Drugstore, Haskins, Franks, The Toggery and Yakima Valley Grape.
Although Ruth was a town girl, she chose a homegrown farm boy for a lifetime mate. She learned how to get four little asparagus cutters out of bed to harvest twenty acres, became a superb cherry field boss with crews of sixty-five pickers. Ruth quickly learned to do it all and always supported Fred with his farm projects and became a legend in our family for her all night frost control, even when dad was away at meetings. She was an amazing lady!
Our mom was the perfect blend of gentleness and toughness. She showed her children daily how to serve others. By volunteering in church activities, from nursery, Sunday School teaching, bible clubs, youth group, 4-H, Camp Fire Girls, cheerleading and many sports activities, her love and sincere care for people showed us how to live. She made everything fun with her infectious smile and laugh, convincing her kids that picking asparagus at 5 am in the morning or traipsing up and down ladders throughout the hot orchard was a privilege to be thankful for, teaching us the importance of hard work.
Early in their marriage Ruth and Fred became interested in Bible study. They became excited Christians that wanted to learn, grow and raise their family God’s way. Their faithful example and leadership formed the foundation for a lifetime, for their family to follow. Ruth was always a beautiful, consistent example of love. We will forever thank God for her.
Because of the current Covid restrictions, Ruth’s memorial service will be for immediate family only. A celebration of her life for friends and extended family will be planned later next spring when social distancing restrictions allow. Those wishing to sign Ruth’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
