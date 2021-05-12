Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Ruth F. Meier, age 96, died April 24, 2021. She was born in Wadena, MN on July 9, 1924. She graduated from high school in 1942 in Wadena. Ruth attended Kletzing College in Iowa and graduated in 1946 with a BA in Music Theory. After WWII she married Kenneth W. Meier on July 27, 1946 in Verndale, MN. Ruth worked faithfully as a housewife while teaching private piano lessons in the home to numerous students over the years.
Ruth was a faithful layperson at West Valley Church of the Nazarene in the music ministry as a piano & organ player, and also served many years as the World Mission president in the local church.
Ruth is survived by four children – Karen, Kathy (Gary), Kelly (Peggy), Karl (Kari), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside celebration of life service is planned for May 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM at West Hills Memorial Park limited to a small gathering of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, you may give to Jesus Film Harvest Partners, 15055 W. 116th St., Olathe, KS 66062.
Memories of Ruth and condolences for her family may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
