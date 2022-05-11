Valley Hills Funeral Home
At 110 years of age, Ruth Elizabeth Fear, or lovingly known as Grandma by all who knew her, was called home on May 3, 2022 from Sunnyside, WA. She was born to Amos and Grace Neer on December 8, 1911 in Lafountain, Kansas. She was the eighth of ten children.
In 1916, when Ruth was 5, her family moved to Neodesha, KS, where she grew up in the “old house on Tank Avenue.”
In July of 1935, Wilson Fear was moving to California for work. Ruth’s brother said, “Ruth, why don’t you go with him?” So the evening of July 21, 1935 Ruth and Wilson were married at the pastor’s home using a little gold ring that Wilson had found along the roadside as her wedding ring. That ring has never been removed from her finger; she is still wearing it today.
In 1940 Ruth and her husband, Wilson, moved from Neodesha, KS to Freewater, OR. Their first child, Roberta, was born in October of that year. In 1943, during World War II, they moved back to Neodesha so Ruth could be near her family, as they were expecting Wilson to be drafted into the service. In 1946 they moved back to Freewater, OR where their second child, Carol, was born. They moved to Zillah, WA in 1951 where they lived until Wilson retired. In 1972 they moved to Wapato, WA. In 2012, at 101 years-old, she moved to Sunnyside to live with her granddaughter, Teri.
Grandma was the most kind, sincere, and loving soul who was adored by all who met her. She lived a simple life that was focused on God, family, and her “chores” that she would diligently assign herself. She wanted for nothing that she could not fashion for herself and would not waste anything. Regardless of the situation grandma would not get upset or excited unless it was to express the pure joy for the pride or happiness that she felt for someone she loved. She truly loved the children in her life most of all. This love was reciprocated as evidenced by the three decades’ worth of art, school projects, and crafts that she proudly displayed around her home that were gifts to her over the years, long after the kids have grown to adults.
Grandma was always ready with a lap to rock grandbabies, a needle and thread to mend clothing or toys for her grandchildren, a knife ready to make peanut butter sandwiches on demand, a full cookie jar and an “old black cake” which no one could make as well as her. Grandma would tell you that she has “Spread enough peanut butter to paint a house with.”
During Ruth’s lifetime she witnessed many of the things most of us have only read about such as two world wars, two pandemics, the first Trans-Atlantic flight, the Great Depression, the development of radio and T.V., Sputnik, the moon landing, and the tragedy on September 11, 2001.
Ruth was active in the First Baptist Church in Wapato, WA and was devoted to God and her family. She is survived by her daughters, Roberta Neal and Carol Johnson (Russell), her eight grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 29 great-great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews. She was greeted in heaven by her husband, Wilson, her parents, each of her nine siblings and many friends.
If you were to ask her for tips on longevity, she would say, “Just don’t die.” Her quick wit and sharp/impish sense of humor will forever be missed.
Viewing will be at the Zillah Valley Hills Funeral Home Thursday, May 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday May 13, at the First Baptist Church in Wapato, followed by a graveside service at the Zillah cemetery.
