Ruth Elaine Green, a resident of Yakima from 1973 – 2010, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020.
Ruth was born on her father’s small dairy farm on the Ubet Ranch outside Garneil, MT in 1922. After several moves, the family settled in Coeur d’Alene, ID, where they lived for many years and where Ruth met her husband, Wesley Green.
As a forest ranger, Wesley took Ruth to various locations around Montana and Idaho, among them Wisdom, MT, Grangeville, ID, and the Dixie Ranger Station where she adjusted to pioneer-style living, even once chasing a moose off her front porch. The couple eventually settled in Missoula for many years and later moved to Wash. DC where Wesley retired. They then lived in Yakima for 34 years until his death.
Ruth was a dedicated homemaker and devoted mother to her children Michael, Richard, and Susan. She was also a quiet, creative woman. She loved oil painting, and was an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Ruth gathered life-long friends everywhere she lived, organizing groups of women who shared her creative passions. She especially enjoyed her membership in the Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Ruth remained in Yakima until 2010 when she moved to Federal Way to be closer to family. She was always charming and sweet, with a generous, optimistic spirit that supported her through her life’s challenges. Even as her health began to fail, she was grateful for the good in her life and for those who cared for her. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her remaining friends and family.
Ruth is survived by her son Michael Green (and his wife Carol), her daughter, Susan (and husband Robert Murnen), her grandchildren Matthew and Stephen Green (and their spouses), and Russell and Anna Murnen. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, and her niece Patty Crum and nephew Ross Purdy. She was predeceased by Wesley and her son, Richard, most of her other relatives, and many friends she had loved over the years.
A family service will be held at a future time.
