It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our mom, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend, Ruth Alice Macias.
Ruth Alice Macias was born to Mary and Michael Macias January 18, 1945 in Toppenish, Washington. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and family on August 24, 2021 at the age of 76.
Ruth retired from her position as Sales Secretary at Honda Auto Center after nearly 24 years of service in 2014. She found joy in reading, shopping at boutiques, and caring for her treasured dog, Macy. She loved traveling with her family and friends, and had wonderful memories with her sisters and cousin, Dolly.
Ruth was a doting mom and grandma and loved spending time with her family.
Ruth told it like it was whether you wanted to hear it or not. She thoroughly enjoyed parting her wisdom to her kids and grandkids, something they will always cherish. Her quick wit and one liners will be deeply missed.
Ruth is reunited in Heaven with her parents, Mary and Michael Macias, her brothers Manuel Macias and Jerry Macias, and her sister Diane (Macias) Nielson. She is survived by her three children, Ed Gasca, Rick Gasca, Anna Harrell (Darrin), and daughter like, Sheri Redford; her grandchildren Christian Gasca, Isabelle Gasca, Jordon Gasca, Noel Gasca, Alyssa Harrell, Julia Blaine (Neil), her siblings Esther Raab, Michael Macias, Bonnie Marple, Jeannie Sanchez, Dennis Macias, Bob Macias, Monica Rude, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family is planning a celebration of Ruth’s life to be determined at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in