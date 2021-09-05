Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Russell Scott Fuerst, 61, of Yakima, passed away at home on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
He was born Oct. 17, 1959 in Seattle, WA to Norman and Gloria (Ashmore) Fuerst and graduated from West Valley High School. Russ worked many years for Shields Bag and Printing and ended his career with Costco in Union Gap.
Russ loved sports, was a big Mariners fan and Seahawk fan, and loved playing those sports himself. He would have been very proud to see his granddaughter playing her first year of playing softball this year. Russ enjoyed golf, fishing and bird hunting and had a soft spot for all animals.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennelle (Tronn) Alexander and Haley Fuerst; mother, Gloria Fuerst; sisters, Veronica (Todd) Schafer and Lori (Kenny) Worley; and grandchildren, Victoria, Mackenzie, Vayda, and Greyson. Russ was preceded in death by his father, Norman.
Our Dad’s infectious chuckle and smile brought so much joy and happiness to others.
