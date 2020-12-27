Russell Bohannon

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Russ Bohannon was born on May 18th, 1939 to Robert and Ruth Bohannon. He passed away on December 14th, 2020 at home. He grew up in the Ahtanum Valley, the youngest of 7 boys on his family’s dairy farm. He ran a service station on Ahtanum that his friends and kids would hang out at. Russ served in the U.S. Army as a medic and then served in the National Guard Reserves.
Russ married Darlene Decoto and helped raise her two kids, Julie and Joe, as his own. Russ and Darlene were very active in taking Julie and Joe to Jr. Rodeos. He worked as a roofer for several years. Russ started custom farming and became well known for his work and knowledge of fixing equipment. Russ’s passion was working on tractors and fixing motors. He enjoyed being a part of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum at Fulbright Park in Union Gap. He was also a member of the Ahtanum Irrigation District for many years. Russ was truly one of a kind. He was very witty and had a lot of old sayings for different situations He lived his life with integrity and strived to live up to his Christian values. He loved his church family at Wiley Union Church.
Russ loved going for coffee, lunches and dinners with his many friends. In the last year of his life he became very close to a special lady, Irene Naasz. They had a good time going on road trips, shooting, lunches and dinners.
Russ was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Darlene. He is survived by his daughter Julie (Kohen) Kelley of Gleed, son Joe (Janine) Murray of Yakima, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Due to Covid there will not be a service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to honor Russ’s memory, please offer a random act of kindness to someone else. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
