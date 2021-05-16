Russell Arlo Meyers

Russell A Meyers was born in Toppenish, WA on 12/18/1926 and passed away in Toppenish on 5/9/2021. Russell was born at home with no birth certificate which made it difficult to get a passport later in life. Russell graduated from Toppenish High School in 1945. He served in the army during the 1950’s. He worked at the Del Monte can plant in Toppenish, retiring as a foreman in 1985.
Russell married Joyce Smoot on 6/15/1949 in a double wedding with Bob Moser and Lola Gervasi at the Toppenish United Methodist church. They were married for over 71 years.
Many a fish, deer and elk are resting more peacefully knowing Russell is not stalking them any more.
Russell is preceded in death by his parents Fred and Emma Meyers and a sister, Olive Bone. Russell is survived by wife Joyce and children Jeff Meyers (Yakima) and Juli Ashburn (Micheal) - Mount Vernon, nephews Gene Kuleza, Tom Smoot, Tim Bone and Mike Bone, nieces Connie Smith, Suzanne Lewis and Debbie Crouse and a “hount” Muffin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests you make a donation to the Yakima Humane Society.
