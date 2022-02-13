Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Russel Scott Gleason, 92, went to be with his Lord on February 6, 2022, at the hospital surrounded by his children. Russ was born August 6, 1929, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to parents B.E. (Ted) and Bertha Gleason. Russ was raised on the family orchard in West Valley, the youngest child of three. He graduated from Highland High School and attended YVCC and WSU. He married Phyllis Carol Dotson on January 14, 1951 and raised four kids on the family farm.
Russ was well known for his frugal ways. If he wrote this document, it would give few details: He would jokingly say, ‘Here’s my obituary for you’: Hatched, Matched, Dispatched.
However, the kids have got the pen now, and we have a story to tell!
Russ and Phyllis loved to work on the ranch with the whole family. We spent many fun hours working together in the orchard, from driving tractors and trapping gophers to moving sprinklers and picking apples and pears. Vacations were spent camping, fishing and digging clams on the Washington Coast.
Faith in God was the basis for Russ’ life and a guide for his integrity. Shortly after marriage in 1951, Russ and Phyllis started attending West Side Baptist Church and continued to be active there to the present time. Russ spent years as a deacon, teaching classes, singing in the church choir, and loving babies in the nursery. He truly was a ‘Baby Whisperer’. Though well known for his penny pinching, Russ spent less in order to give more. He liberally donated his time and money to West Side Church and many associated missionaries and Christian organizations. He volunteered at the Union Gospel Mission and as a counselor in prison ministries organized by the Bill Glass Crusades. Two of his favorite verses were John 3:16 and Micah 6:8.
Russ spent his life both growing and advising others in producing high quality apples and pears. During his career he ran his own farm, managed other farms, ran a packing facility, and worked as a crop advisor for apples and pears. He was an eternal student with an inquisitive mind that never stopped asking questions and learning about all aspects of fruit growth and crop protection. He was one of the first pest consultants to implement Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and was particularly enthralled with the relations between fruit pests and their predators. He carefully watched the population dynamics to give the beneficial insects every opportunity to control the pests, thereby avoiding pesticide spray applications whenever possible. He was a frequent visitor to the local WSU and USDA research centers, exploring all aspects of insect phenology and population analysis. He attended many industry meetings both in Washington and the rest of the United States. In 1980 he started Son Light Consultants, successfully advising some of the largest growers in a soft approach to pest control that kept their fruit clean while spending significantly less money per acre on pesticides.
In 1998 Russ retired, and he and Phyllis spent the next happy years traveling the west in their RV. They loved the beaches and forests of California, Oregon, and Washington. Around 2002 Phyllis began to exhibit signs of memory loss. Russ tenderly and devotedly cared for her until she passed on October 15, 2010.
In 2011 Russ met and fell in love with Alene Babcock. They were married on February 4, 2012 and spent many weeks traveling the western US in their travel trailer. They had just celebrated 10 years of marriage when Russ passed.
Russ was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Gleason, his parents, his sister Beth Bucknum, and his brother Don Gleason. He is survived by his wife, Alene Babcock Gleason, his children Linda Rutherford (Roy), David Gleason (Babs), Carol Vander Houwen (Ted), and Laura Pruchinsky, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way!
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at West Side Church, Yakima, Washington on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Flowers can be sent to West Side Church or Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Donations in Russ’ memory may be made to Life Choices or the charity of your choice and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
