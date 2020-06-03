Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Russel (Russ) Eldon Sims passed away May 29, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow after a hard-fought battle against lung cancer.
Russ was born September 12, 1934 to Willard and Grace (Pierce) Sims in Wenatchee, WA. He attended schools in the Plain and Leavenworth area and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1954. After graduation, he went on to work a variety of jobs including work in logging, ski slopes, shake mills, and fixing just about anything; he was truly a jack of all trades.
He met and married Donna Look with whom he enjoyed 60 years of marriage. They settled in Everett, WA where he worked as a machinist. In 1967, the family moved to Yakima where he worked for Chain and Gear Inc. as a hydraulics specialist.
While at Chain and Gear, Russ’s next-door neighbor, Don McNeice, owner of Yakima Stampworks, asked him to create a machine that could stamp apple cartons. In the basement of his home, Russ designed and created an impact stamper. Fred Plath bought the first stamp machine and it was installed at Washington Fruit in 1970. The startup business continued to grow, and Russ founded Sims Manufacturing in 1975. The company became incorporated in 1980 with three directors: Bruce Drake, Russ Sims and Donna Sims. Sims Manufacturing developed other products for fruit processing houses including tray denesters and case sealers, and Russ’s designs were granted multiple US patents. The company gained a reputation for honesty and integrity. With this reputation, Russ and Bruce were welcomed in any packing house in the northwest and their products were sold internationally.
In 1990, Sims Manufacturing merged with Michelsen Packaging Co., an event that Russ always regarded as the best decision he ever made. He happily worked with the exceptional people at Michelsen Packaging Co. long past his retirement, designing items up until his passing.
Russ enjoyed golf, camping at Ohanapecosh, and playing games with his family; he was considered a grandmaster at the checkerboard. He had the ability to make friends and strike up conversations wherever he went. His self determination was an inspiration and above all, he valued his friendships and family.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Grace Sims, his sister Zelma Nelson, and his half-brother Vernon Sims.
Russ is survived by his loving wife Donna; daughter and son-in-law, Terrie and James Clifford of Lake Tapps; son and daughter-in-law Steven and Patricia Sims of Woodinville; son Kenneth Sims of Stanwood; sister Helen Cratsenberg and her husband Frank of Bellingham; sister Lois Welch of Bellingham; and grandchildren Nichole Clifford, James Clifford, Lauren Sommer, and Aiden Sims and plenty of loving nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to North Star, the Memorial Hospice team, and Cottage in the Meadow for their exceptional care and concern. Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private family service at Keith & Keith Funeral Home, and a private interment at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Yakima or the Yakima Union Gospel Mission. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com.
Russ was truly the best husband, father, and grandpa we could ask for.
