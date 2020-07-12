Valley Hills Funeral Home
Ruffino Miguel Quiroz or as most would call him Mike was born on August 14th, 1928 in Bisbee, Arizona to Francis and Miguel Quiroz. Mike had eight siblings, Aurora, Beatrice, Mary, Vera baby and brothers Manuel and Lawrence. Mike had five kids of his own, Paula, Sandra, Linda, Charlie and Tommy, with his lifetime companion Pauline who precedes him in passing. He also had many grand and great-grandchildren. He was a entrepreneur from a young age who loved to travel. Mike would eventually settle down in Yakima, Wa. where he and his two sons would start AAA Tree Service. Mike spent most of his time with his family whether he was just hanging out with grandchildren or helping out someone close to him just because he could. Mike had a full life and passed at the age if 91. He will be greatly missed by all, rest in peace papa. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
