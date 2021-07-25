Rudy Audress Harrel

August 8, 1951 - July 9, 2021
On July 9, 2021,the world lost a true original, one-of-kind man. Rudy had a lifelong love of art and was an extremely talented creative artist himself.
Rudy was the son of Audress (Audie) and Eileen Harrel who preceded him in death. He was survived by his siblings, Larry Harrel of Portland, Oregon, Sherry Lowe of Vancouver, Washington, Rod Harrel of North Hollywood, California and Tammy Fraley (Bill) of Vancouver, Washington as well as nieces, nephews and many friends in the Yakima and Seattle area.
Many thanks go out to Palliative Care, Dr. Stephen Bayles in Seattle, Cheryl Pearson, Jim Lane and Cruz.
In honor of Rudy’s memory, donations to the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Rudy’s celebration of life will be held in Yakima in the near future.
