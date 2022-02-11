Valley Hills Funeral Home
Rudolph Daniel Frausto was born on June 17th, 1945 to Josephine Sapien & Joseph R. Frausto Sr. in Ft. Worth, TX, shortly after coming to Moxee WA.
Rudy attended Holy Rosary grade school then to East Valley, then graduating from Othello High. He went on to become a heavy equipment operator, actually scooping the first scoop of dirt out on the Trans Alaskan Pipeline system that connected the oil fields of Prudhoe Bay in Northern Alaska with the harbor at Valdez — 800 miles south. While home on a mandatory R&R in 1975, shortly after purchasing 21 acres out in the Wenas, Rudy was paralyzed in a diving accident. For the past 46 years he has supervised the development of his memory making, ever-changing apprenticeship program! He taught so many the ability to appreciate the beauty of nature and animals.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Irma Frausto, daughters Angella Villasenor and Elizabeth Sanchez, brother Joe R Frausto, Jr., sisters Dolores Villegas & Mary Mungia, 7 grandchildren and 4 generations of nieces and nephews who all looked to him as a Father Figure. He will surely be missed by ALL THAT KNEW HIM!
Viewing will take place Friday 02/11/2022 from 12-7 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane) with Rosary beginning at 6 pm. Viewing will continue at the family home until Saturday morning 8 am. Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Moxee will begin at 10 am Saturday 02/12/2022 followed by Horse Drawn Carriage to the Holy Rosary Cemetery at 11 am. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in