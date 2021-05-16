Keith & Keith Funeral Home
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend Rudolfo “Rudy” Ramirez. Rudy passed away May 7th, 2021 in his home surrounded by his closest family and friends.
Rudy was born August 2nd, 1950 in Traverse City, Michigan to Ignacio and Maria Ramirez. A migrant family, Mr. and Mrs. Ramirez brought their children to Sunnyside, WA where Rudy and 7 of his siblings grew up. Some of Rudy’s favorite stories come from growing up in Sunnyside. Playing baseball with his brothers and sisters and breaking windows around the neighborhood, terrorizing teachers, and students alike with his prankster attitude, and creating general mischief with cousins and friends around town. This is when his love for laughter and devotion to family time was nurtured and developed.
Throughout his lifetime he worked a variety of jobs, but he found his true passion in serving others as a Substance Use Disorder Professional. Rudy worked as an adult and youth counselor in the Yakima Valley for over 28 years. His positive and supportive nature led to meaningful and lasting relationships with countless clients.
Rudy met his wife Lea in 1980 at Montgomery Wards. They married March 20th, 1982. Together they built a life in Yakima that included 5 children (Scott, Heather, Becky, Jesecca, and Tomi), 2 sons-in-law (Fortune and Mick), 7 grandchildren (Jordan, Alex, Kainoah, Shaylin, Kasen, Boston, and Rosalea), and 4 great-grandchildren (Isaiah, Amirah, Skylar and Mahlani). Family was Rudy’s top priority. He taught his children the importance of support, love, and provided security until his final breath.
Rudy lived a full life in his 70 years. He enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors, specifically in the mountains or at the beach. He loved listening to music in the garage as he worked on Lea’s never ending “Honey Do List.” As an avid sports fan, Rudy could be found frequently at high school games, around the state at professional sporting events or at the local ballpark cheering on his grandchildren. Rudy took great pride in his home and beautiful yard. Saturdays were spent mowing, planting, and fighting with his pond.
Rudy with his bright smile, bad jokes, and strong hugs will be greatly missed. He brought joy, laughter, and love to everyone he encountered. His family would like to thank everyone who reached out or stopped by to see him before he passed. A special thanks should be extended to Memorial Hospice. Through their work, his last days with us were comfortable and peaceful. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 22nd, 2021 at 1 PM at Central Lutheran Church.
