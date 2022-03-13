Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Rudolf (Rudy) Martin Kezele went to be with the Lord on January 16, 2022. Yakima has lost one of their historical musicians. Rudy and his accordion were well known by many. Born to Matt SR and Josephine Kezele on August 4, 1933 of Tieton, WA. He was fourth of five children. He attended Tieton schools and graduated from Highland H.S. class of ’51.
Rudy’s love of music started when he was very young. He taught guitar, accordion, and was a band leader for Maletta-Deccio Accordion Guitar School of Yakima. Later, Rudy owned a small ranch in Naches and started “Bernina Sewing Center” of Yakima and Ellensburg, which he successfully owned for many years until he retired and sold his businesses. Rudy never retired from music. He played around the Yakima Valley until he was physically unable to in 2019. In the ’70’s and ’80’s Rudy was part of a band called “The Four Easy Pieces.” He enjoyed playing with other musicians, Al Maletta and Bob Holman, and many more.
Rudy loved to entertain and took his accordion with him everywhere. Mel’s, The Eagles, Farmers Market, October Fest, Lutefisk, family dinners, any occasion provided Rudy and his accordion opportunity to bring people a good time and happy memories as they sang and danced to polkas, Chicken Dance and especially every year at McGuire’s Irish Restaurant and Pub on St. Patrick’s Day, the crowd loved Rudy as he played song after song, and everyone sang. Mel’s was Rudy’s place to eat lunch almost every day, where he saw friends, made new ones, and caught up on the local talk.
Every night he practiced the accordion, writing new songs, playing variety of music at his home and many walkers would stop and listen. Rudy composed many songs like “Yak Yak Yakima,” “Whirlwind Polka,” and “Judith Kathleen” to name a few.
Rudy’s love was Carolyn Kezele. They were married for 42 years until she passed in 2017. They enjoyed traveling locally and overseas, gardening together, taking walks and hanging with family. They loved their home by Franklin Park and Rudy always joked that he had one of the biggest lawns and never had to mow!
Rudy was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Kezele (Tucker/Steiner), brothers, Frank Kezele and Matt JR Kezele, sister Mary Kezele Koitzch, son, Brad Kezele, parents Matt and Josephine Kezele, Mike Steiner, Joe Miller, and Jared Yoakum. He is survived by sister Olga Naasz (Kezele), daughters Cindy Kezele and Judy Kezele-Sinclair (Steve), stepdaughters Cheryl Miller and Teri Steinier granddaughters Sharell Calhoun (Joseph), Justine Yoakum-Forman (Tyler), great grandkids Gracie and Noah Calhoun, Olivia Yoakum-Forman and Andrik Forman, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Rudy was a friend to many and loved by all! The family would like to thank Fieldstone Memory Care and their staff for all the love and compassion they gave Rudy while he was there.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year, 2022. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
