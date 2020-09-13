Valley Hills Funeral Home
On August 29th, 2020 we lost our beloved mother and grandmother, Ruby Tackett, at 84 years of age. She was born March 17th, 1936 in Rich Hill, Missouri to Everett and Minnie McCoy (Noah). Mom married Cloice Purdy in 1953 and then had her first child, Marvin, in 1954, and her second child, Mindy, in 1962. At that time she was working in agriculture while taking care of her two children. Then in 1971 mom married Jay Tackett and had her third child, JayAnn. She and Jay went on to work together in many different bakeries across Washington to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho where they retired.
Mom most enjoyed fishing at the Potholes with Jay and Copco lake in California with her brother. Mom also made time to make it to her grandkids school and sporting events any chance she could. The family will always remember all the great Thanksgivings at their parents’ house. In retirement she and Jay enjoyed their home in Selah with their animals and working on their mini farm. You could also find them on senior day at Legends Casino, where they made many lifelong friends, including Jodi and Diane.
After the death of Jay, mom moved in with her son, Marvin. Mom continued to spend a lot of her time at Legends Casino and traveling around the state with Marvin. Including trips to see her sisters out of state. When mom’s health began to fail she lived at Toppenish Nursing and Rehab up until the time of her death.
Mom is survived by her sons Marvin (Debbie) and their children Candi (Jr.) and Brad (Angela), Steve (Patty) and their children Brandy and Todd (Sadie) and her daughter Jay Ann (Craig) and her children Tassia and Logan and their father Brian Merkle; also her grandchildren Trisha (Matthew), Michelle (Lance), Debra (Duain), Diana and Ashley; sister Zola (Fred) of Orchard, Nebraska; brother Donald (Nellie) of Grandview, Washington; and sisters-in-law Karen, Janet and Mary Lou. Mom is also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Mindy, son Jim, husband Jay, brothers Bud, Bob, and Harlan, and sisters Pansy, Jean, June and Sharon.
Family would like to thank Dr. Shane Tolliver, her longtime physician, and the staff at Toppenish Nursing and Rehab for all their excellent care of our mother/grandmother during her final months. At the requests of mom there will not be any services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In