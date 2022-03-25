Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Mrs Ruby May passed away of natural causes Friday January 25, 2022 at Yakima Memorial Hospital.
She was 92 years old.
She was born July 24,1929 in Dustin, Oklahoma and moved to Selah, Washington when she was a young girl. She married Chuck May on August 28, 1948 and moved to Yakima in 1959. She was dearly loved by her siblings, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Their family did everything together, but the favorite was water skiing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ancie Maggard, her husband Chuck, brothers Donald and Jay, her sisters Juanita and Mae, daughter Linda and son Greg.
She is survived by sister, Nadene Cozad (Olivehurst, CA); brother Bill Maggard (Post Falls, ID); sons Jim (Quincy, WA), Randy (Federal Way, WA) and Barry (Yakima, WA); along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She will be missed and was loved by so many.
