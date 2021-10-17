Valley Hills Funeral Home
Ruby Mae Estep gained her Angel wings on Saturday February 6, 2021. Ruby was born in Prescott, WA to Lloyd Summerlin and Nora Mae Summerlin (Taylor).
Ruby was a dedicated member of the Whiley City Church. Ruby was an amazing person in life and will be missed dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Nora, as well as her daughter Shirley Cook. Ruby is survived by her two sons, Jack Morse of Yakima, WA and Rusty Taylor of Helena, MO.
Please join us for a graveside inurnment on October 22, 2021 at Tahoma Cemetery starting at 2 pm. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
