Ruby Grace Cornelius departed her loving family on January 29, 2021. Ruby was born in Park Rapids, Minnesota on December 20, 1933 to Florence and Andrew Koch.
Ruby was mother to Candace Cornelius Stillmunkes and son Norman Andrew Cornelius Jr. (deceased). She raised her children with love in Yakima, Washington along with her husband, Norman Andrew Cornelius Sr. until his death in 2014. Ruby was a mother first, and also worked at Del Monte in Yakima. Later in her life, she baked and decorated many specialty cakes, which were very beautiful, and she was very proud of. Her hobbies and fun times included riding horses with Norman, water-skiing, boating, snowmobiling, and then later in her life was seeing America in their R.V. She and Norm spent nine winters in Quartzsite, Arizona riding 4-wheelers in the desert and desert golf with family and friends.
Ruby is survived by her daughter Candace Elaine, grandchildren Jeff (Tami), Cory (Cori-Ann) Walker, Katie Walker Stevens, and husband Cameron, great-grandchildren Forrest, Tennessee, Sidonie Walker, Logan Barker, Jamison Stevens, along with several nieces and nephews. Ruby is also survived by brother Lloyd, sisters Dorothy, Donna, Connie and their spouses. And many friends. Ruby was very loved and will be greatly missed by all.
Viewing is scheduled on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm, with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Graveside Service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park with a reception to follow. The Memorial Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Ruby’s obituary on our website www.shawandsons.com where memories and condolences can also be shared. (Covid restrictions apply.)
