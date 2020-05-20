Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Ruby Darlene Mann passed away in her sleep at home in Tieton, Washington on Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Darlene was born in Ellensburg, Washington on June 14, 1937, the oldest child of Paul Estill Corbaley and Ruby Muriel Carter. She graduated from Ellensburg High School. She received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Central Washington University. She played flute in EHS marching band, and she, along with her sisters, participated in 4-H activities while growing up.
She married Lawrence Scott Mann in 1956. She loved gardening, sewing, and being with family. She was an avid family history enthusiast. She and Scott volunteered for many years in the Family History Center in Yakima, as well as serving as Employment Specialists from 2001-2003. She was a member of the Naches Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Darlene taught pre-elementary and elementary school in Sunnyside, Washington, Botha and Gadsby, Alberta, Canada, and South Bend, Washington before moving back to Yakima Valley. She then taught for over 20 years at Marcus Whitman Elementary in Cowiche, Washington. She always loved meeting former students.
Darlene was loving and compassionate. She shared her love of music by teaching piano lessons. She always welcomed family and friends into her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Ruby, her husband, Scott, and sisters, Sharon and Joanne.
She is survived by brothers, William of Wenatchee, Washington and Daniel (Deanna) of East Wenatchee, Washington; sister, Kathleen (Mike) of Port Orchard, Washington; children, Larry (Shelly) Mann of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Terry (Liz) Mann of Gig Harbor, Washington, Darla Mann of Tieton, Barbara Joy (John) Paloy of Seattle, Washington, Julie (Jeff) Tobin of Renton, Washington, and Linda Mann of Renton, Washington. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, 17 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, if you want to do something to honor Darlene, thank a teacher.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled for later this summer. To leave a message or memory for the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
