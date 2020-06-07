Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Rubin Leon Brost died on May 28, 2020.The family “thanks” all who attended the 4-day party central. The kids and adults who played on his final project “the swing” put the biggest smile on his face.
Thank you, Amanda and Juan, for the use of your Speed Buggy. Everyone enjoyed bombing through the pasture.
Leon was very proud of over 23 years served at Brownstown Fire Station.
Leon’s biggest thrill was racing at the Renegade Raceway. A family tradition was started: Leon, Court, Toby, Travis, granddaughter Kymbree and maybe someday granddaughter Harper.
A special thank you to Roy LaForge, Geneva Cameo, John Callihan, Ken St. Hilaire, Selma Cox, and Shelby of Memorial Hospice.
