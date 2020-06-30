Ruben S. Flores, 83 of Toppenish, passed away on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadows, in Yakima, WA. Ruben was born on January 8, 1934 in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of Eloy and Consuelo Flores. Ruben moved to Toppenish in 1943, where he attended the Toppenish schools. In 1956 he married the love of his life Dalia Davila. Ruben attended Molar School of Barbering in Yakima and then began to work for Louie Gonzales at Louie’s Barber Shop in Toppenish. In 1965 Ruben began to work for Bill Pettit at Pettit Farms. Dad worked for Bill for several years and when the farm was sold in 1986 to the John I. Haas Corporation he continued to work, until he retired in 1997. Ruben attended the United Methodist Church in Toppenish, and was a member of the Eagles in Toppenish.
Ruben was a hardworking, family loving, and inspirational man with a strong work ethic. Ruben loved to travel and had visited many places, as long as he had his trusty co-pilot Dalia, he was game for a trip. One of his most favorite places was the many visits to Disneyland, first with his children and in later years with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruben seldom said goodbye to people he cared for, instead he used his favorite saying, “I’ll see you in the funny papers!”
He is survived by his four children, Raynaldo Flores Sr. of Toppenish, Deborah Lago (Rick) of Yakima, Tina Perrault (Perry)of Richland and Steven Flores of Selah, four grandchildren, Ruben, Christopher, Stacy, and Nicole and 10 great-grandchildren, three sisters and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dalia Flores, his parents Eloy and Consuelo Flores, his brothers, Joe Flores, Paul Flores Sr., Conrado Flores Sr. and Raul Flores Sr., and his sisters, Juanita Rodriquez. Antonia Mercado, and Sapopan Alvarado.
Visitation for Ruben and Dalia will be at Heggie’s Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish, at 11 AM on Thursday July 2, 2020.
