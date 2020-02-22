Valley Hills Funeral Home
Ruben Alvarez entered into peaceful rest on February 18, 2020.
Ruben was born to Hilario and Soledad Alvarez on November 14, 1976, in Toppenish, WA. He attended Sunnyside High School and graduated from Pride O.I.C. Ruben lived his entire life in the Lower Yakima Valley and worked on the family farm; he loved being out in nature. He was also known as Elvis, Johnny, John Belush, and many other nicknames, most of them self- imposed.
The oldest of nine siblings, Ruben was deeply loved. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, contagious laugh, and high energy. He loved spending time with his family and was the center of attention to his nieces and nephews, but his heart belonged to his son Nicholas Anthony, born September 20, 1999. He has left an immense void in our family, we will hold his memory close to our hearts and look forward to spending an eternity with him.
He is survived by his son Nicholas Anthony, his parents Hilario and Soledad Alvarez and eight siblings: Alicia (Juan), Eduardo (Reyna), Elena (Gregory), Oralia (Carlos), Cristina (Victor), Marisol (Timothy), Hilario Jr. (Anna), and Esteban (Samantha), twenty-four nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Viewing will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Monday, February 24th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Funeral service will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 25th at 10:00 AM, burial to follow at Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
