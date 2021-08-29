December 12, 1922 - August 14, 2021
Rozelle Petri left us to join the Lord early Saturday morning, August 14th, 2001 at Good Samaritan Health Center in Yakima WA. She was 98.
Rozelle was born in Taft, California, December 12th, 1922 to Rodolph and Ruth (Asbell) Krohn. She and her sister Rowena worked in their family’s meat market until they moved to Odell, Oregon in 1937. Rozelle graduated from Odell High School in 1941, where she met, and would go on to marry her high school sweetheart, Virgil (Gordon) Petri. Gordon left to fight in World War II in 1942, returning one year later to marry Rozelle before shipping out again. He was discharged in 1945. It was then that they started their family. They had three children: Rita, Peggy and Stuart. They moved often, following various employment opportunities, finally settling in Quincy, Washington to open a Ford dealership. After four years, they ultimately closed the business and moved to Yakima to start over. They both worked full time jobs, and had success buying and selling rental properties. Rozelle worked various office jobs, but finished out her career at Yakima County in District Court. She retired in 1982.
In retirement, they purchased a park model home in Apache Junction, AZ and loved it. They enjoyed traveling, taking cruises, and rambling across the country in their motorhome.
When Gordon passed away in 1988, Rozelle decided to stay in Arizona. It wasn’t long before she met Jim Bellows. They fell in love, and were married November 1991. Jim introduced Rozelle to Southern Gospel music, which she truly loved. She was particularly drawn to the Gaither group. She collected all their published music, shared it with everyone, and followed them on concerts and cruises, eventually meeting nearly all of the Gaither group. Through the years, Rozelle and Jim travelled the country, visiting Nashville, Branson, Pearl Harbor, and they followed the music to many Southern Baptist Gospel events. Jim passed away in 1999, and Rozelle moved back to Yakima to be closer to family.
As she advanced in years, she moved to Living Care Retirement Community, where she called home for many years. As her need for specialized care increased, she moved to Brookdale Assisted Living, ultimately ending at Good Samaritan HCC until her death. Rozelle loved social gatherings, and actively participated in all programs offered in her retirement homes, such as Bingo, church service, music performances, and various off-site activities. A special thank you to Andy, Melanie and Kellie at Good Samaritan for all your special care.
Rozelle is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth & Rodolph Krohn, both husbands, Gordon Petri and Jim Bellows, her sister Rowena Johansen, brother-in-law Steven Johansen, and son-in-law John Kalahar.
She is survived by her daughters Rita Petri of Victoria, BC, Peggy Kalahar of Wenatchee, WA , and her son Stuart Petri, daughter-in-law Patty Petri of Selah, WA, four grandchildren, Christian Jule, Kory Kalahar, Michael Petri and Shannon Calahan, as well as eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Our family wishes to extend a warm thank you to all the staff at Good Samaritan who assisted in filling Rozelle’s life with joy, and professional care, and to Heartlinks Hospice for providing needed comfort in her final days.
